SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

