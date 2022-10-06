SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 87,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.65. 10,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,834. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.