Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($153.06) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sixt stock traded down €1.60 ($1.63) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €85.20 ($86.94). The stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €102.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. Sixt has a 12-month low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

