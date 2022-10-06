Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 186,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $53,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

