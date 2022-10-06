Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. 20,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 88,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

