Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €90.00 at Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.1 %
SIEGY opened at $51.92 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.