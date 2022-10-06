Shopping.io Token (SHOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Shopping.io Token (SHOP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Shopping.io Token has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $37,292.00 worth of Shopping.io Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shopping.io Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping.io Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Shopping.io Token Profile

Shopping.io Token launched on May 15th, 2021. Shopping.io Token’s total supply is 99,999,998 tokens. The official website for Shopping.io Token is shopping.io. Shopping.io Token’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping.io Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io (SHOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shopping.io has a current supply of 99,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shopping.io is 0.03508592 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,358.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shopping.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping.io Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping.io Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping.io Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

