Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Shita-kiri Suzume has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar. Shita-kiri Suzume has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $195,047.00 worth of Shita-kiri Suzume was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shita-kiri Suzume token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shita-kiri Suzume Profile

Shita-kiri Suzume’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2022. Shita-kiri Suzume’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shita-kiri Suzume’s official Twitter account is @s_shitakiri and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shita-kiri Suzume is www.shitakirisuzume.com.

Shita-kiri Suzume Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shita-kiri Suzume has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shita-kiri Suzume is 0.00000211 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $122,415.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shitakirisuzume.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shita-kiri Suzume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shita-kiri Suzume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shita-kiri Suzume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

