SHILL Token (SHILL) Market Cap Tops $9.26 Million

SHILL Token (SHILL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. SHILL Token has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SHILL Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHILL Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHILL Token has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About SHILL Token

SHILL Token was first traded on November 9th, 2021. SHILL Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,098,944 tokens. The Reddit community for SHILL Token is https://reddit.com/r/projectseedgame. SHILL Token’s official Twitter account is @projectseedgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHILL Token’s official website is projectseed.io. The official message board for SHILL Token is projectseed.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SHILL Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SHILL Token (SHILL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SHILL Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 282,098,943.66999996 in circulation. The last known price of SHILL Token is 0.03328566 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $876,698.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projectseed.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHILL Token directly using US dollars.

