Shiba Predator 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (QOM)

Shiba Predator (QOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Shiba Predator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Predator has a market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Shiba Predator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shiba Predator has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shiba Predator Profile

Shiba Predator’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Shiba Predator’s total supply is 599,886,333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,999,999,999,999 tokens. Shiba Predator’s official message board is medium.com/@kodaibigbear/introducing-qom-the-shiba-predator-fe0bc1e8088b. Shiba Predator’s official Twitter account is @shibapredator1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Predator is https://reddit.com/r/qomtheshibapredator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shiba Predator is qompredator.finance.

Shiba Predator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Predator (QOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shiba Predator has a current supply of 599,886,333,333,333. The last known price of Shiba Predator is 0.00000004 USD and is up 10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,054,730.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://qompredator.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Predator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Predator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Predator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

