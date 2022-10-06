Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down GBX 64 ($0.77) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,314.50 ($27.97). The stock had a trading volume of 11,638,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,169. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,251.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.16. The stock has a market cap of £165.75 billion and a PE ratio of 547.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

