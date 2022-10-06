Shaman King Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHAMAN)

Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Shaman King Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shaman King Inu has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Shaman King Inu has a total market cap of $635,102.98 and approximately $11,136.00 worth of Shaman King Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Shaman King Inu Token Profile

Shaman King Inu’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Shaman King Inu’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,162,656,668,950,600 tokens. Shaman King Inu’s official Twitter account is @shamanethtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shaman King Inu is www.shamantokenofficial.io. The Reddit community for Shaman King Inu is https://reddit.com/r/ShamanKingInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shaman King Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shaman King Inu has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shaman King Inu is 0 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,876.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shamantokenofficial.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shaman King Inu directly using US dollars.

