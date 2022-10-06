SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 95,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 3.5 %

LEDS stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.