SEKOPAY Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (SEKO)

SEKOPAY (SEKO) traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, SEKOPAY has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SEKOPAY token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEKOPAY has a total market capitalization of $235,016.38 and $23,769.00 worth of SEKOPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About SEKOPAY

SEKOPAY’s genesis date was March 30th, 2022. SEKOPAY’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. SEKOPAY’s official Twitter account is @sekopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. SEKOPAY’s official website is sekopay.com.

Buying and Selling SEKOPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “SEKOPAY (SEKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SEKOPAY has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SEKOPAY is 0.00117508 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sekopay.com/.”

