Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.21. Seer shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 30 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Further Reading

