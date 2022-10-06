Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

