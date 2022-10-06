Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $837.33

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 837.33 ($10.12) and traded as low as GBX 753.72 ($9.11). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 786 ($9.50), with a volume of 2,049,934 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 836.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 837.21.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.