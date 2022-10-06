Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 130,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

