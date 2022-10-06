Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 183,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

