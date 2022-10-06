Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 172,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

