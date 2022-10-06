Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 86,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

