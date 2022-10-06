Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,309,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. 98,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

