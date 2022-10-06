Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,094. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

