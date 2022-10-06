Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 2,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,402,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

