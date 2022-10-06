Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
SCHN stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,917. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $806.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
