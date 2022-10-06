Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,917. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $806.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

