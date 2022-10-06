SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) shot up 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 4,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SCB X Public Trading Up 11.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

About SCB X Public

SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.

