Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.59. 5,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

