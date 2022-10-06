Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 268 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,921,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

