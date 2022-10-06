Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

