Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $233.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

