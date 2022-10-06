Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

PWR traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,573. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

