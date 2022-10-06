Saxon Interests Inc. Has $557,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,048.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 150,570 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day moving average of $231.34.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

