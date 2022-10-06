Saxon Interests Inc. Has $485,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deere & Company by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

DE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.37. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,587. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.58. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

