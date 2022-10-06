Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 2,840 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 131,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,990,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

