Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.69 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.37 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,767,366 shares trading hands.

Savannah Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £44.25 million and a P/E ratio of -13.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Resources

In related news, insider Dale Ferguson bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,749.64).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

