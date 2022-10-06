Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.43 million.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $260.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 155.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.