Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,226 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $34,822.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,312,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,534,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
