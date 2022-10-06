Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.
Ryanair Price Performance
RYAAY opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ryanair by 105.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 54.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 38,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ryanair by 25.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
