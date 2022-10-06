Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

RYAAY opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ryanair by 105.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 54.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 38,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ryanair by 25.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

