RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPM International by 242.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

