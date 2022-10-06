RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.96. 724,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.