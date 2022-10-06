RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,748 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.54% of Stratasys worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 189,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,398,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after purchasing an additional 408,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 337,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter.

SSYS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,331. The stock has a market cap of $841.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

