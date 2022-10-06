RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.03. 28,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

