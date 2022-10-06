RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $7.72 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $141.03. 28,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

