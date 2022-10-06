RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 171,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.