RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 171,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,101. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.