RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,030 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.