RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of ADT worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,572,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 221,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,406. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.