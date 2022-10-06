RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.