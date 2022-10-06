RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,057,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.88. 49,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

