Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CU. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.25.

CU traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 305,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,670. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.32. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$34.12 and a 52 week high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

